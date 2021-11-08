3-Vehicle Crash Leaves Woman Dead in Stoneham, Police Say

A woman died after being injured in a three-vehicle crash in Stoneham, Massachusetts, Monday, police said.

Two of the vehicles' drivers and a passenger were rushed to hospitals from the crash near Franklin and Pine streets at about 9:10 a.m., Stoneham police said.

The passenger, a woman, was later pronounced dead, police said in a statement. The woman has not been identified.

Local and state police, along with Middlesex County prosecutors, are investigating what happened in the crash, police said.