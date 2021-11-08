Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

3-Vehicle Crash Leaves Woman Dead in Stoneham, Police Say

Generic image of sirens from a police cruiser.
NBC 7

A woman died after being injured in a three-vehicle crash in Stoneham, Massachusetts, Monday, police said.

Two of the vehicles' drivers and a passenger were rushed to hospitals from the crash near Franklin and Pine streets at about 9:10 a.m., Stoneham police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The passenger, a woman, was later pronounced dead, police said in a statement. The woman has not been identified.

Local and state police, along with Middlesex County prosecutors, are investigating what happened in the crash, police said.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscar crashStonehamStoneham Police Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us