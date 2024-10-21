3 vehicles involved in rollover crash on Zakim Bridge

Several cars were involved in a rollover crash on the Zakim Bridge in Boston Sunday evening.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded around 5:14 p.m. to the crash on Interstate 93 southbound.

Two of the three vehicles that were involved had to be towed from the scene, according to police. No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.