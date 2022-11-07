3 Walgreens in Boston Set to Close, Creating ‘Pharmacy Deserts' for Some

The decision to close the three Walgreens locations in Boston neighborhoods, leaving two of those communities without a convenient pharmacy, isn't sitting well with residents.

Hennie Beaman lives in Mattapan and is upset the Walgreens at 90 River St. is closing.

“This store was just open three or four years ago and now they are closing again? It's absolutely ridiculous.”

Three Walgreens pharmacies in Mattapan, Roxbury and Hyde Park will close this week, leaving a void in two of the neighborhoods. In Hyde Park there is a Shaw’s grocery store with a pharmacy inside across the parking lot from the Walgreens that’s closing. Those in Mattapan and Roxbury are not so lucky.

Kiera Mahoney lives in Mattapan and said it will create a bit of a headache.

“There’s not one locally to where I live so it would mean going across town to Quincy," she told NBC10 Boston. "With traffic and congestion it's not very convenient. I’m very bummed to see this store go."

Beaman agreed.

“You can make one run. You can stop at Walgreens, you can go to Lowell Mills, you can deal with the post office, the hardware store. It really is an inconvenience. It really is.”

It’s the same story in Roxbury where many people use public transportation or walk. That’s not easy with a 6-month old.

"It's going to be difficult because now I’m going to have to travel longer distances to get my prescriptions and things I need for my baby and stuff like that," Jaime Zornitsky, who lives in the Roxbury neighborhood, said.

Tough, too, for people with mobility challenges.

Donna Adams lives in Roxbury and needs a scooter to get around.

“I guess I’m going to have to go up to the other Walgreens. Either down Washington Street or up there on Warren. It’s sad. I don’t even understand why they’re closing," she said.

Walgreens has announced hundreds of store closings over the past few years but in neighborhoods like these it can hit hard, leaving people living in a pharmacy desert.

City councilor Brian Worrel, who represents District 4 including Mattapan and Dorchester, said he's looking into the situation. His office is gathering information and will let people know what their best options are.

We also reached out to Walgreens, but have not yet heard back.