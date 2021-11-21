Local

3-Year-Old Boy Dead in Maine, Police Investigating

Maine Police investigate the death of a 3-year-old boy in Penobscot County

By Avantika Panda

The death of a 3-year-old boy from Howland, Maine, Saturday is under investigation, state police said Sunday.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office reported the boy's death about 6:39 p.m., the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

Any time a child of up to three years old dies, the Maine State Police's Major Crimes Unit investigates, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine what led to the child's death. Police didn't share any information about the boy.

