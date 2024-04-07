Chelsea

3-year-old child dies in Chelsea, investigation underway

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says the child was found unresponsive Sunday morning and did not survive

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

TELEMUNDO BOSTON

An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old child died Sunday morning in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Information is extremely limited at this point, but the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says the child was found unresponsive, and then the mother called 911.

The child did not survive.

Officials have not released any details on a possible cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Chelsea
