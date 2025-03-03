Vermont

3-year-old dead after Vermont fire, police say

Police in Manchester, Vermont, say a young child died at the scene of a fire on Upper Road Sunday; two others were critically injured

By Mike Pescaro

File photo of a fire hydrant in Billerica, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

A young child is dead after a fire that left two other people with critical injuries this weekend, according to police in Manchester, Vermont.

The fire on Upper Road was reported shortly before 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Manchester police said. Crews responded, finding one person dead.

Police said Monday that victim was a 3-year-old child.

Two people were airlifted from the scene while two others were brought to an area hospital by ambulance.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

"The Manchester Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy, and expresses its sincere appreciation to all agencies and personnel who responded," the department said in a Facebook post Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

