3-year-old falls from 3rd floor window of Manchester home

A 3-year-old child was injured Sunday afternoon when they fell from a third floor window at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Manchester Fire Department says it responded around 1:09 p.m. to 150 Blaine Street for a fall and found a man holding a young child in the back of the home.

The man told first responders that his child fell from the window, about 30 feet.

According to the fire department, the child suffered significant head and facial trauma and was taken to Elliot Hospital, where the trauma team had been activated.

Manchester police responded and are investigating. The fall appears to be an accident at this time, the fire department said.