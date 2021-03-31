3-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Pool Incident in New Bedford

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a swimming pool incident in New Bedford, Massachusetts, police said.

Authorities received a call for medical assistance around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the Christopher Court neighborhood, according to New Bedford police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Medial aid was rendered to the child, and she was taken to nearby St. Luke’s Hospital.

Police said the child was injured in the incident, but provided no other update on her condition Wednesday night.