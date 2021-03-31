Local

New Bedford

3-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Pool Incident in New Bedford

Medial aid was rendered to the child, and she was taken to nearby St. Luke's Hospital, New Bedford police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

new bedford police
WJAR-TV

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a swimming pool incident in New Bedford, Massachusetts, police said.

Authorities received a call for medical assistance around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the Christopher Court neighborhood, according to New Bedford police.

Medial aid was rendered to the child, and she was taken to nearby St. Luke’s Hospital.

Police said the child was injured in the incident, but provided no other update on her condition Wednesday night.

