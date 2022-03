A 3-year-old was injured after falling out of the window of a multiple story building in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Humboldt Avenue, Boston police said.

The child was found outside and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police were still at the scene around noon and said they weren't sure which floor the child had fallen from.