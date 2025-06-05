Police arrest teacher accused of breaking 3-year-old's arm at school in Connecticut

Police have arrested a teacher who is accused of breaking a 3-year-old child’s arm at Mead School in Ansonia.

The child, who is enrolled in a pre-K program at the school, was with other students in the playground around 9:30 a.m. on March 25 when the incident happened, according to the arrest warrant.

Video showed Mary Durso-Smith, a pre-K special education teacher, grab the child’s arm and drag him when he tried to go up the slide the wrong way, then continue to drag him after he fell on the ground, according to the arrest warrant.

Police said she no longer works at the school.

When the principal reported the incident to police, she told them that Durso-Smith, 32, of New Haven, said that the children were at recess and she had helped the child up after he fell, then helped him walk over to a bench to sit down. She then brought him to the nurse when she saw something wrong with his arm, according to the arrest warrant.

The nurse told the principal that she thought the child’s arm was dislocated and medical staff from Yale New Haven Hospital later found that the child had a fracture to the upper arm, which needed surgery, according to the arrest warrant.

Police said the video showed the incident and Durso-Smith grabbed the child’s arm and dragged him when he tried to go up the slide the wrong way, then continued to drag him after he fell on the ground before lifting him and putting him on the bench.

As the little boy sat on the bench, he held his arm, which appeared to be dangling, according to police.

Police said they contacted Durso-Smith and she left them a message telling them she received legal advice and would not be providing a statement.

Durso-Smith was arrested on Tuesday and she was charged with risk of injury and assault in the second degree.

She was arraigned at Derby Court on Thursday and ordered to stay away from the child and his family.

Her next court date is scheduled for June 24.