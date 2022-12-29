3-Year-Old Killed Christmas Morning in Maine IDed, Death Ruled a Homicide

The toddler who died on Christmas morning in Edgecomb, Maine, was identified Wednesday, and her death has been ruled a homicide, officials said.

The 3-year-old was identified as Makinzlee Handrahan, who lived in Edgecomb, according to NBC affiliate NewsCenterMaine. Her death was determined to be a homicide by the state's Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

No arrests have been announced in Makinzlee's death.

Police were called to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after 7:30 a.m. Sunday for a child who wasn't breathing, state police had said. Rescue crews and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and took the child to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where they were pronounced dead.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Edgecomb, which has a population of about 1,100 people, is located in Lincoln County, about 10 miles north of Boothbay Harbor.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was contacted, which is the protocol in all child deaths in the state. Detectives and evidence response technicians responded and worked late into the night and all day Monday.