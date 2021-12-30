3 Years After Man's Death in Cambridge Park, Family Continues Search for Answers

Nearly three years have gone by since Paul Wilson was killed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but there's not a day that has passed that Elizabeth Dobbins doesn't think of her brother.

"We miss him a lot," she said. "I think after my brother's murder, I was like a vessel broken into a million pieces."

Wilson was found unresponsive lying under a street lamp along a paved path at Danehy Park on Jan. 2, 2019. Investigators say he died from multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

Police say none of his personal belongings were missing.

Wilson was found unresponsive lying under a street lamp along a paved path at Danehy Park on Jan. 2, 2019. Investigators say the 60-year-old Cambridge man died from multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

Police say none of his personal belongings were missing.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says while progress has been made in the investigation, authorities still haven't been able to identify a suspect.

His family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

"To this day, we don't know who it is, and they got away with it," Dobbins said.

Investigators say Wilson, an engineer at IBM, was seen the night he died, leaving the Porter Square MBTA stop on a Blue Bike heading home. He parked it and walked through the park when family members believe he was likely heading to grab dinner.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office at 781-897-6600.

The Cambridge Police can also be reached at 617-349-3300. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message.