3 Years After NH Woman's Disappearance, Police Seek Answers

Police continue to look for leads in the case of a missing Derry, New Hampshire woman three years after she disappeared.

Amanda Grazewski was last seen on March 17, 2020. On Friday the Derry Police Department marked the anniversary of her disappearance and asked the public for any new information.

Police say they've spent hundreds of investigative hours on the case, including interviews, area searches, internet and social media examinations and following up on numerous tips.

"As of this date there have been no sustained tips or information to Amanda's whereabouts or circumstance under which she disappeared," the department said."

As we keep this investigation active many people are learning of Amanda’s disappearance for the first

time. This has caused a re-circulation of old tips being offered as 'new.' Derry detectives continue to sort

through these in hopes of finding new investigative leads to pursue," the department said in a statement.

When she was last seen, Grazewski was staying with a friend on Birch Street. Police said she is believed to have left early in the morning without her purse, cell phone or other belongings. She has a history of substance abuse, police said.

Grazewski is about 5'5 and 135 pounds, police said. She is described as a white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has been known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-432-6111.