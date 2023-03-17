Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

3 Years After NH Woman's Disappearance, Police Seek Answers

Amanda Grazewski of Derry, New Hampshire, was reported missing on March 17, 2020; on the third anniversary of her disappearance, police have issued a renewed call for information

By Thea DiGiammerino

Derry Police Department

Police continue to look for leads in the case of a missing Derry, New Hampshire woman three years after she disappeared.

Amanda Grazewski was last seen on March 17, 2020. On Friday the Derry Police Department marked the anniversary of her disappearance and asked the public for any new information.

Police say they've spent hundreds of investigative hours on the case, including interviews, area searches, internet and social media examinations and following up on numerous tips.

"As of this date there have been no sustained tips or information to Amanda's whereabouts or circumstance under which she disappeared," the department said."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

As we keep this investigation active many people are learning of Amanda’s disappearance for the first
time. This has caused a re-circulation of old tips being offered as 'new.' Derry detectives continue to sort
through these in hopes of finding new investigative leads to pursue," the department said in a statement.

When she was last seen, Grazewski was staying with a friend on Birch Street. Police said she is believed to have left early in the morning without her purse, cell phone or other belongings. She has a history of substance abuse, police said.

Grazewski is about 5'5 and 135 pounds, police said. She is described as a white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has been known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett, according to authorities.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

Holyoke Soldiers Home 2 hours ago

Holyoke Soldiers' Home Employees Allege ‘Criminally Catastrophic Decisions' in COVID Outbreak

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-432-6111.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshiremissing personDerry
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us