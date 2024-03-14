3 youths arrested for Franklin smoke shop burglary

Three arrests have been made in connection with a burglary last month at a smoke shop in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Franklin police say three youths were charged for the Feb. 4 break-in at the Moonlight Smoke Shop. A second break-in that occurred this past Sunday remains under investigation by detectives. Police haven't shared if they believe the two incidents are connected, or if they have any suspects in the second case.

The store's owner Hardik Patel told NBC10 Boston that these burglaries, both of which occurred on Sunday mornings, have been discouraging.

"We try to work hard, and this happens," said Patel, who just opened the business less than a year ago. "We are barely starting to do a little better in business, and this happens. Not once, but twice."

Police are trying to find the people caught on camera breaking into a smoke shop.

In each incident, around 50 disposable vapes and vaporizer devices were taken.

Between that and the broken glass, the owner previously estimated he's out at least $6,000 for each break-in, saying he's worried about the future.

In the most recent break-in, surveillance video not only captured the crime as it unfolded, but it also caught the getaway car — a blue minivan. That investigation remains ongoing.