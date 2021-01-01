Local

30 Residents Displaced By Apartment Fire in Lincoln

The Red Cross said it's currently assisting 20 adults and ten children.

An apartment building fire in Rhode Island has displaced 30 residents.

Officials said the fire was reported around 1 a.m. early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Lincoln.

Fire officials said all residents managed to get out safely, though one person had to be rescued by firefighters using a ladder after getting trapped on the third floor.

The state Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

The building has been determined a total loss.

