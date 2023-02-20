Woman, 32, Killed in Dorchester Shooting Was Longtime Mass. Environmental Police Employee

The woman who was killed Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood was a longtime employee of Massachusetts Environmental Police (MEP).

Boston police identified the victim of the Fermoy Heights shooting as 32-year-old Diva Ayuso, of Sharon.

Colonel Shaun Santos, of MEP, confirmed in a statement to NBC10 Boston that Ayuso worked for the agency.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Diva Ayuso, a longtime employee of the Massachusetts Environmental Police," Santos said. "She was a dedicated member of our team and great colleague. Diva will be greatly missed.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to the state's website, Ayuso -- listed under the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs -- received the Commonwealth Citation for Outstanding Performance in 2022, which is awarded to individuals or groups of employees to recognize their extraordinary contributions to their agency.

Ayuso was killed Saturday night during a violent night in the city, where police were called to two separate, unrelated fatal shootings.

Two people are dead after separate shootings occurred in Boston on Saturday night. The shootings have moved local communities to push the city to do more to prevent gun violence.

Officers first responded to ShotSpotter activation on Fermoy Heights in the city's Dorchester neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. and found a woman, identified Monday as Ayuso, who had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting drew a large response from law enforcement. At least two police K-9s were seen alongside numerous officers at the crime scene that had been partitioned off with yellow police tape near Fermoy Heights Avenue and Shandon Road.

Video from the scene showed detectives going door-to-door, and walking around with flashlights. There were multiple evidence markers on the ground on a sidewalk next to a playground and basketball court.

Police have yet to release any information on a suspect, or say what they believe led up to the incident. An investigation into the fatal shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP.'

Boston police also encourage anyone who needs emotional support following distressing events in the community to contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team, which provides free, private support 24/7 at 617-431-0125.

If you have been impacted by homicide, survivor outreach services are available. Contact the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute at 617-825-1917 Ext. 119 or visit the website LDBPeaceInstitute.org for more information.