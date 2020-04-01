Health officials have announced 33 new coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, meaning the number of fatalities has now more than doubled over the last two days.

On Monday, the state's COVID-19 deaths stood at 56, but that number is now at 122 just two days later.

The state Department of Public Health also reported 1,118 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, for a total of 7,738. Officials have been warning that an increase in testing would result in more positive cases.

The stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business ban have been extended in Massachusetts.

Most of the newly reported deaths were in their 70s, 80s, 90s or over 100, though three women in their 60s, a woman and a man in their 50s and a woman in her 30s from Suffolk County were among those who died. About half of them had pre-existing conditions and all but five had been hospitalized.

According to state health officials, the majority of cases continue to be in Suffolk and Middlesex counties, with 1,624 and 1,582 respectively.

About 3,900 of the cases are female, and about 3,700 are male.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is asking medical professionals who aren't already on the front lines to volunteer their time to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Gov. Charlie Baker said the latest models show the coronavirus surge is expected to hit the state between April 7 and April 17.

On Tuesday, the governor extended the stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closure that was set to expire on April 7 until May 4, the same date he had directed schools to remain closed until.

The 10-person limit on gatherings in the state has been extended as well, following a similar extension by the federal government.