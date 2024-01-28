33-year-old Brockton man arrested in armed robberies at CVS, McDonald's

A man has been arrested in connection to several armed robberies in Brockton, Massachusetts, over the past two weeks.

Brockton police say they were alerted on Saturday by Braintree police about an armed robbery at a CVS there on Jan. 26. That tip led investigators to a 33-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with at least three robberies in Brockton, including the McDonald's on Montello Street, Seasons Gas Station on Belmont Street, and CVS on Centre Street.

Police are also investigating whether the man was responsible for the armed robbery at Cumberland Farms on Crescent Street on Jan. 22.

The man, whose name was not released, was found in Brockton on Saturday and taken into custody, police said. He's facing several charges and is due in court on Monday.

In Braintree, police had announced on Friday they were investigating a robbery that occurred at CVS on Washington Street, during which a man allegedly entered the store, wandered around and then approached the register and said, "I have a gun in my bag, you're getting robbed, give me the money."

Police asked people to avoid the area and stay inside so that police dogs and officers could work.

Following an extensive search that took two hours, Braintree police said they believed the suspect had fled the area, describing him as 5'8 to 6' feet tall with a medium build and black hair. Police said he was wearing all black, a surgical mask, and brown work boots during the robbery.

Investigators believed the suspect could have used surrounding side streets to make his escape and they asked any residents in the area of Thayer Library, Fire Headquarters and the Braintree Transit Station to review any video footage.

Police did not elaborate Sunday on their investigations, and further details were not provided.