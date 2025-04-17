Massachusetts

‘Brazen act of violence': 33-year-old critically injured in Chelsea shooting

No arrests have been announced

By Marc Fortier

A 33-year-old was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Chelsea police said they responded to a report of a possible stabbing victim in the area of Webster Avenue and Broadway around 10 p.m. Wednesday and instead found a local resident on the ground suffering from a significant head injury as the result of a single gunshot.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital. The victim was immediately taken into emergency surgery and remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police detectives on scene were able to collect ballistic evidence, and are continuing to canvas the area for video of the shooting.

Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, state police assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office were notified and responded to the scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said. No arrests have been announced.

“This was a brazen act of violence in a busy area of our city," Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said. "Our officers and partners at the State Police and DA’s Office are working diligently to identify the suspect and bring accountability. We urge anyone with information to contact Chelsea Police.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Chelsea police at 617-466-4810 or provide an anonymous tip through their social media accounts, at www.chelseapolice.com or by calling their tip line at 617-466-4880.

