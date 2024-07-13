New Hampshire

33-year-old Mass. man drowns in NH pond

The victim has been identified as Amin Taheri, 33, of Cambridge, Mass.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 33-year-old from Cambridge, Massachusetts, is dead after he drowned in a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday.

Marine Patrol said in a news release that they were notified around 6:57 p.m. of the drowning in Crystal Lake, a natural pond near Bodwell Road and Corning Road in southern Manchester.

According to the agency, the victim, identified as Amin Taheri, was swimming when a witness noticed he disappeared.

Witnesses went into the water and found Taheri submerged, officials said. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Taheri was pronounced dead at Elliot Hospital.

The city's website says there are no lifeguards on duty at Crystal Lake Beach, noting people should swim at their own risk. The gates are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and it's a popular place to swim, boat and fish.

Officials said Taheri's death does not appear suspicious at this time. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Marine Patrol Supervisor William Dansereau at 603-293-2037.

