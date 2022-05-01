35-year-old Male Driver Dies After Driving into Cranberry Bog in Carver, Mass.

On Saturday April 30, A 35-year-old male was declared dead after driving into a cranberry bog in Carver, MA.

Police have identified the driver as Brendan McGaffigan, a resident of Carver.

Police responded to two 9/11 calls reporting that a vehicle was submerged in a cranberry bog behind 7 Homes St. in Carver.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Carver Police, Fire and EMS were immediately dispatched where they discovered a 2002 GMC Sierra on its roof in the pond, with the driver compartment submerged.

Several citizens around the scene aided police and fire officials in extricating the driver without any success. When additional personnel arrived, they were able to remove the occupant from the vehicle.

Carver EMS began life saving measures, and the driver of the car was taken to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth, along with a family member of the driver who aided public safety personnel.

Despite the best efforts of the police, fire and EMS officials, the victim did not survive.

Carver Police and Mass. State Police are investigating the tragedy. From evidence at scene along with eye witness accounts, police believe McGaffigan drove off of the dirt road down an embankment into the pond, where the car flipped over and trapped him inside.

In a statement, the Carver Police Department said this: "Although the results were not what everyone hoped for, we must acknowledge the extraordinary efforts put forth by our public safety personnel and citizens on scene who did their very best to afford the victim the best chance for survival."