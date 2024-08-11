35-year-old swimmer goes missing in Vermont falls

A search was underway this weekend for a missing swimmer in Warren, Vermont.

Vermont State Police say they were notified around 1:43 p.m. Saturday of a missing person at the Warren Falls. A technical rescue team and an underwater recovery team were dispatched to the scene to find the swimmer last seen in the Cascades section of the falls.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities identified the victim on Sunday as 35-year-old Tuan Baldino, of Paramus, New Jersey. Baldino's body has not yet been recovered.

Search and recovery efforts were initially suspended Saturday night. They resumed Sunday, however police said recovery was unsuccessful due to the conditions of the Mad River with high and swift water.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Search efforts are expected to resume when river conditions allow, police said, potentially as early as Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 802-229-9191.

No additional information is available at this time.