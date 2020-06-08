Local

38 More Coronavirus Deaths, 193 New Cases

By Marc Fortier

Another 38 people with the new coronavirus in Massachusetts have died and 193 more cases have been identified, health officials said Monday.

The state's death toll has risen to 7,353, while 103,626 people have now been diagnosed with the virus in the commonwealth, according to the state Department of Public Health's daily report.

