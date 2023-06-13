38-year-old drowns while swimming in NH lake

A 38-year-old from South Carolina drowned while swimming in a New Hampshire lake on Monday night, according to state police.

State police said they received a call around 6:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a possible drowning near Arrowhead Point Road on Newfound Lake in Bristol. A swimmer had reportedly gone into the water and never returned to shore.

State police, Bristol police and fire and New Hampshire Fish and Game all responded to the scene. Bristol fire was first on scene and quickly got a boat in the water to begin a search. Shortly afterward, they found the victim about 140 feet from the shore of the residence where he was staying.

The victim was taken to Wellington State Park, where an ambulance was waiting, police said. Lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Ole Romero, of Charleston, South Carolina.

The death is being investigated by state police Marine Patrol, but it is not considered to be suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Josh Dirth at 603-227-2115 or Lt. Dennis Wade at 603-223-8863.