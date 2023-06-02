4-Acre Brush Fire in Stoneham's Middlesex Fells Reservation Under Investigation

A brush fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Stoneham, Massachusetts.

The Stoneham Fire Department had to work against a few factors while battling the four-acre brush fire, including the heat and a lack of hydrants, according to a news release from the public safety agency.

The fire department started getting calls about smoke in the area of Executive Drive and the Middlesex Fells Reservation at around 3 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found several separate fires burning in the reservation.

The fires were knocked down by around 6:30 p.m., officials said, adding that crews stayed on scene for hours afterwards wetting the area.

There were no reported injuries. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.