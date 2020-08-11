4 Acts of Vandalism Involving Black Lives Matter Signage Reported in Arlington

Four acts of vandalism involving Black Lives Matter signage were reported Monday morning in Arlington, Massachusetts, police said.

The incidents took place at First Parish Unitarian Universalist of Arlington, Calvary Church, and at two private residences, according to police.

At First Parish Unitarian Universalist, police said someone spray-painted over a BLM banner.

"I can't begin to understand the motivation of why someone would do this," said First Parish Unitarian Universalist's parish minister, Rev. Erica Richmond. "It probably is to disrupt and to cause pain."

At Calvary Church, someone destroyed two BLM signs and a mural, police said.

"It wasn't surprising," said Rev. Cynthia Good, pastor at Calvary Church. "It's heartbreaking."

A KKK sticker was found on a BLM sign at one home while the same sticker was found on a "Hate Has No Home Here" sign at another home, according to police. Both stickers depicted a Klansman wearing a white robe and mask while riding a horse and holding a torch, police said.

In addition to the incidents on Monday, police said a number of BLM signs have been stolen, egged and vandalized.

"We are thoroughly investigating these incidents," Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty said in a statement. "The hurtful messages far outweigh the physical damage done and underscore the work that needs to be done to make Arlington a truly supportive and welcoming town.

"It's a violent act to deface our sign," said Richmond. "If someone gets caught or if someone comes forward, I hope that we can enter into a conversation and express how painful it is to have this happen to us."

"I feel for the people that did it," said Good. "There's something there that hurts."

While the incidents remain under investigation, town officials said they are disappointed in the vandalism and that the acts are unacceptable.

"The Board is extremely disappointed to see these acts of vandalism," said Arlington Select Board Chair John Hurd. "It is a painful reminder that racism exists in Arlington and reinforces the Town's commitment to further promote diversity, equity and inclusion in Town."

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is urged to contact Arlington police at 781-643-1212.