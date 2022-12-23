4 Additional Suspects Wanted for Murder of Quincy Man

Seven men have been indicted for murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy, Massachusetts man.

Jordan Wiggins was shot dead in the parking lot outside of his apartment in Quincy on August 18.

Three of the seven men authorities say was involved in the murder are in custody, while four remain at large.

One of the men, Cornel Bell, Jr., was arrested in Houston in earlier this month, and is due in court on Friday.

Two other men, 28-year-old Dwayne Harper, of Dorchester, and 28-year-old Sheik Ramos, of Boston, are already in police custody. Harper pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including masked armed robbery. He is now facing an added murder charge. Both Harper and Ramos are expected to appear in court on January 13, 2023.

Another man, 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested in September and pleaded not guilty to assault and battery on a police officer in connection with the case. Clarke did not appear at his scheduled court hearing in October and is now wanted for murder.

Police are also looking for 25-year-old Walter Batista, of Boston, 27-year-old Clayton Rodrigues, of Abington and Dorchester, and 28-year-old Derek Miranda, who has ties to Randolph and Dorchester. Miranda also also goes by the name Derek Cardoso.

All of the suspects face numerous charges related to the case.

Two women, Kelly Lopes, 24, of Randolph, and Erianna Correia, 22, of Boston, have also been indicted on charges of misleading investigators.