4 adults, 4 kids injured in head-on crash caused by moose

Multiple people were injured in a head-on crash involving a moose late Friday night in Shirley, Maine.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Greenville Road around 9:25 p.m. and responded to find eight people with injuries, as well as a Jeep Cherokee and Chevy Suburban, both heavily damaged.

An investigation shows the Jeep was driving south when it struck a moose, causing the vehicle to cross the center line into the Chevy that was driving north.

The four adults and four kids -- ranging in age from 5 to 9 -- were taken to C.A. Dean Hospital, authorities said. A 5-year-old boy was taken by medical helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he is in "serious but stable" condition.

Further details about the crash were not immediately shared.