4 adults, 4 kids injured in head-on crash caused by moose

Multiple people were injured in a head-on crash involving a moose late Friday night in Shirley, Maine.
The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Greenville Road around 9:25 p.m. and responded to find eight people with injuries, as well as a Jeep Cherokee and Chevy Suburban, both heavily damaged.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
An investigation shows the Jeep was driving south when it struck a moose, causing the vehicle to cross the center line into the Chevy that was driving north.
The four adults and four kids -- ranging in age from 5 to 9 -- were taken to C.A. Dean Hospital, authorities said. A 5-year-old boy was taken by medical helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he is in "serious but stable" condition.
Further details about the crash were not immediately shared.