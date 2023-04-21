4 Arrested After Pizza Deliveryman Robbed at Gunpoint, Boston Police Say

A woman and three teenagers people were arrested in the robbery at gunpoint of a pizza deliveryman in Boston's Brighton neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said Friday.

The deliveryman was punched in the face after being held at gunpoint, Boston police said, and when the officers searched the home of one of the suspected attackers, they found ammunition inside.

The incident was reported about midnight Wednesday morning near the intersection of Fidelis Way and Commonwealth Avenue, according to police. As the deliveryman was reaching for the pizza in his car, one of the three teenage boys pointed a gun at his head and demanded his things.

After the deliveryman was punched, police said, the teenagers ran off, and officers searched the area for them — when one of the teenagers was spotted, he was followed to an apartment while the other two were located. A stolen phone was allegedly found in the pocket of one of the teens.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The ammunition was found inside an apartment where an officer had spoken to the mother of a suspect, according to police. Andrea Keating Doucette was charged with illegally possessing ammunition, stealing from a building and destroying property. She's due in Brighton District Court; it wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

The two 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds also arrested were not identified. They will face a charge of delinquent armed robbery in Boston Juvenile court.