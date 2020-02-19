4 Arrested With 5 Types of Drugs in Worcester, Prosecutors Say

Four men were charged with trafficking drugs this month after they were arrested with five types of drugs, over $10,000 and a loaded gun, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The four 23-year-olds, all from Worcester, were hit with eight drug charges for allegedly possessing fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office announced.

Trevon Appiah, Jeremy Guzman, Hugo Viruet and Luis Morales were also arraigned on charges of unlawfully possessing a gun, defacing a gun and improperly storing a gun, prosecutors said.

They were found with a .38 caliber revolver whose serial number was scratched out and nearly $13,500 in cash, according to Healey's announcement. The amount of each drug found varied from half an ounce of ecstasy to six pounds of marijuana.

The arrests are the result of a monthlong federal, state and local investigation including Massachusetts State Police, five police departments, the FBI and U.S. Postal Service.

The four men are due back in Worcester District Court for a probable cause hearing on March 11. It wasn't immediately clear if they have an attorney.