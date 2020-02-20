Local
4 Charged in Steroid Import Conspiracy

A search yielded an estimated 143,000 steroid pills and 4,300 vials of steroids in liquid form

Four people have been arrested in connection with what federal authorities say was a scheme to import large amounts of steroids primarily from Hong Kong for redistribution to customers across the U.S.

The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island says 46-year-old David Esser, of North Attleborough, Massachusetts, was the ringleader.

Authorities say the raw steroids were cooked into liquid form, repackaged, and shipped through several post offices. A search yielded an estimated 143,000 steroid pills and 4,300 vials of steroids in liquid form.

All four suspects were all released on unsecured bond after an initial court appearance Wednesday.

