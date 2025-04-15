Framingham

4 hurt in Framingham construction accident, fire officials say

Crews responded to a construction accident at a building under construction on Pearl Street in Framingham, Massachusetts

A construction accident Tuesday in Framingham, Massachusetts, left four people injured, according to fire officials.

The Framingham Fire Department said it responded around 5:15 p.m. to the incident on the fourth floor of a building under construction on Pearl Street. Four workers were found with injuries.

Three of the people's injuries are relatively minor, including cuts and bruises, fire officials said. They were brought to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham.

A fourth person suffered a back injury and was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester after being brought to the ground by an aerial tower ladder, the fire department said.

Authorities did not give details about the nature of the incident, which is under investigation.

The fire department said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

