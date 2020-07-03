Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Somerville

4 Injured, 1 Critically, in Somerville Shooting

One of the four victims is in critical condition, but police have said all are expected to survive.

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people were injured, one critically, during a shooting incident in Somerville, Massachusetts Thursday night.

The shooting happened near Temple Street and Memorial Road around 10 p.m., police said. One of the four victims is in critical condition, but police have said all are expected to survive.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone said he lives right down the street from the crime scene. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 1 hour ago

2 Dead, Including 15-Year-Old, After Gun Violence Erupts Overnight in Boston

Weather 2 hours ago

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Again Friday

Police Chief David Fallon says the investigation is still active.

"We're going to take every investigatory steps to bring this to a conclusion," Fallon said. "But again our thoughts are with the victims right now and will move forward with this investigation and will bring it to a conclusion."

This neighborhood has recently been the scene of other criminal activity, including an investigation that turned up drugs and an illegal firearm last January.

This article tagged under:

SomervilleBOSTONshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us