4 Injured After Car Flips Onto Train Tracks in Boston's South End

Four people are in the hospital after a car flipped over and fell 40 feet onto a commuter rail track Wednesday morning in Boston's South End.

What started as a two-car crash near Washington and Herald Streets ended with one of the cars plunging onto the tracks, the Boston Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene Wednesday morning as crews worked to remove the car from the tracks, which are located next to the Mass. Pike. Herald Street was closed from Arlington to Albany Streets but has since been reopened.

The car was cleared shortly after 6 a.m., picked up with a fork lift and slowly brought down the tracks.

The accident caused commuter rail delays, but trains were getting through. The Framingham-Worcester line, the Providence-Stoughton line, the Franklin line, the Needham line, Middleborough-Lakeville and Fairmont lines outbound from South Station were running behind by about 30 minutes.

No further information was immediately available.