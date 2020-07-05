Multiple People Injured in Mass. Crash, Including Police Officer

Officials report that four individuals, including a Harwich police officer, were injured in a motor vehicle crash that took place early Sunday in Harwich, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Harbor Road and Route 28, according to police.

Three 21-year-old men, who were passengers in an Uber, were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police officer involved in the crash was also transported to, and later released from, Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The state of the Uber passengers is not currently known.

Part of Route 28 was closed for two hours while the vehicles were removed from the scene.

Preliminary investigation results revealed the police cruiser was driving along Route 28 when the Uber driver turned onto Route 28 from Harbor Road and into the path of the cruiser.

The crash remains under investigation by a Brewster police officer, who is a member of the Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction Team.