4 Injured in NH Single-Car Rollover Crash

New Hampshire State Police

Four people are seriously hurt following a rollover crash in Concord, New Hampshire Friday night.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the single-car crash in Interstate 393 West on the ramp to Interstate 93 shortly before 7p.m.

Police say the car veered off the left side of the roadway and rolled over multiple times before it came to rest on the embankment of the ramp. All four people inside of the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

