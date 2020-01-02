Local
BURLINGTON

4 Injured When Ice From Truck Smashes Through Windshield of Vehicle in Burlington

The vehicle the ice allegedly came from is believed to be a moving truck with a New Hampshire registration

By Marc Fortier

Four people, including two children, were injured when ice dislodged from a commercial truck and smashed through the windshield of a pickup truck in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

State police said the incident happened on Route 3 north, south of Exit 26, around 11:30 a.m. The pickup truck was occupied by an adult male and female and two juveniles. The driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The other three occupants of the vehicle were also taken to Mass. General with minor injuries.

The vehicle the ice allegedly came from is believed to be a moving truck with a New Hampshire registration, according to state police. A trooper stopped the suspected truck several minutes after the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

