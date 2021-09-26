Local

New Hampshire

4 Names Added to NH Fallen Firefighters Memorial

By Associated Press

generic-firefighter-hats
Stock Image

The newest addition to the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighters Memorial marks the first time the state is recognizing a death caused by occupational cancer.

Newington Fire Chief Darin Sabine died of cancer in 2019. His name was one of four added to the state's memorial to fallen firefighters in Concord on Saturday. Sabine's wife, Jennifer, told WMUR-TV that the honor was a step in the right direction.

Also honored were Dover Chief James Smith, who died in 1925 while investigating a gas leak; Dover Lt. Earnest Leblanc, who died while fighting a fire in 1959; and Goffstown Cpt. Steve Tower, who died in 2020 during a training test.

New Hampshire
