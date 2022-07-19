4 New Arrests in Probe Into Fatal Shooting of Teenager in Quincy

Four children were arrested Tuesday in the investigation into the deadly shooting of a Massachusetts high school student in February, prosecutors said.

The investigation into the death of Nathan Paul, a 17-year-old Weymouth High School student, continues as the juveniles were being brought to court to face charges including stealing from Paul, Norfolk District Attorney Michal Morrissey said.

Two 18-year-olds have already been indicted on murder charges for allegedly shooting Paul in Quincy on Feb. 15. The teenager was found fatally shot in an SUV; one of his alleged killers remains at large.

The new arrests — the children were not identified — involve stealing from Paul and using counterfeit money in the theft, prosecutors said. One of the children additionally faces a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

"This investigation remains active and ongoing, with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney's Office working closely with Quincy Police and law enforcement partners both regionally and nationally as Keniel Diaz-Romero remains under indictment and at-large," Morrissey said in a statement, referring to the 18-year-old who is still wanted on a murder charge in Paul's death.

Paul's father has said he was heartbroken at the boy's killing.

“I’ve been feeling heartbroken. I’ve been feeling stress. I’ve been feeling like my system dropped,” said Gregory Paul, the boy’s father.

“Like if someone came and cut my hand off with a knife, I wouldn’t feel any pain,” Paul told NBC10 Boston.