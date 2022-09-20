4 of the Best Restaurants Nationwide Are in New England, New York Times Ranking Says

In The New York Times' annual ranking of 50 best restaurants in the country, two Massachusetts spots are featured as among the greatest nationwide.

Neptune Oyster in Boston and Dear Annie in Cambridge have both secured a ranking in this year's list, alongside two other restaurants in New England.

"Dishes like cuttle-ink risotto with generous chunks of lobster and Nantucket Bay scallop crudo with Persian cucumbers lift the menu above the merely canonical," Brian Gallagher writes of Neptune Oyster, which opened in 2004 and can be found in the city's North End on Salem Street.

"The grilled cheese with poblano and corn jam is a perfect high-summer bite, and the compulsively dippable seafood fumet may be the best thing to happen to the bread course since butter," Gallagher writes of Cambridge's Dear Annie.

Portland, Maine claims the other two New England restaurants that made the top 50 ranking, which is notable for a city with less than 70,000 people. Portland's entries are Leeward and Twelve.

The Times says that "summering in Maine" might soon conjure up visions of "Leeward’s conchiglie tossed with sweet Jonah crab, softened tomatoes and chiles and then showered with bread crumbs," and notes that Twelve's "whey broth speckled with verdant chive oil that is served beneath a medallion of monkfish is a silky marvel, and the hazelnut crème anglaise that comes with the playful, large-format chocolate pudding is perfectly salty."