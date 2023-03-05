4 People Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run Near Plymouth State University

Four pedestrians were injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash near Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.

Police say they received several 911 calls reporting that multiple pedestrians had been struck by a motor vehicle on Main Street in Plymouth, in the area of the Flying Monkey, a local theater.

The driver of the car did not stop and continued south on Main Street, witnesses told police.

First responders arrived to the scene and found four people with injuries. They were taken to Speare Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police have not said if the victims are college students.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Surveillance video footage from different Main Street businesses revealed a possible suspect vehicle, which officers later located parked at a residence in Plymouth.

According to police, the vehicle had damage consistent with the accident, and the driver has been identified. Police say criminal charges are pending against the driver, whose name has not been released at this time.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Plymouth detectives at 603-536-1804.

Plymouth police were assisted on scene by the Plymouth State University Police Department, New Hampshire State Poliec, and the Plymouth Fire Department.