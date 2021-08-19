4 People Rescued From Submerged Cars in Worcester, as Flash Flooding Creates Problems Across Region

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought torrential rain and severe weather to New England Thursday morning, prompting flash flood warnings and even a tornado warning.

As the storm system moves through the region, the biggest weather impact is from the downpours causing ponding of water in area roads, particularly from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Flash flooding can occur from small creaks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

The motto is "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, the National Weather Service says.

In Worcester, multiple drivers found themselves in trouble after their cars became submerged on a flooded Route 20 Thursday morning.

Firefighters had to rescue four people, including one person who told NBC10 Boston that the water just suddenly came up.

Three cars were submerged on one side of the bridge, with a fourth submerged on the other side. The drivers who needed to be rescued were visibly shaken up.

The area is said to have four drains for the underpass that are each 12inches in diameter. There was too much rain and too much water flowing from the surrounding area onto the particular section of Route 20, causing the drains to "spit back up."

In Westboro, Route 30 at Route 9 was closed for a short time due to flooding. Drivers were encouraged to seek an alternate route before the area reopened.

Route 30 at Route 9 is closed due to flooding. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/R09vX5Qyld — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) August 19, 2021

Pictures posted by the fire department showed firefighters up to their knees in water.

There was another traffic alert in Wellesley, where police said Wellesley Ave. was temporarily closed between Oakland Street and Brookside Road due to a downed tree.

Crews were removing the large tree that fell onto power lines when a storm rolled through the area.

Drivers in Oxford were urged to avoid the area of the police station because the road was underwater due to significant flooding, police said on Twitter.