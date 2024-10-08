1 person killed in shooting overnight in Roxbury, police say

Police are investigating after they say one person was shot and killed and three others were hospitalized in an incident in the city's Roxbury neighborhood overnight.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Hammond Street, police said. Officers were seen searching the area with flashlights in the aftermath of the shooting.

One shooting victim, an adult male, was located and four people were hospitalized, according to police. They said the shooting victim has since died.

The shooting remains under investigation by Boston police. Additional details are expected to be released later in the day on Tuesday.