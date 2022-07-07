4 People Sick After Swimming in Cohasset Pool That Opened Without Final Inspection

Four people who swam in a public pool in Cohasset, Massachusetts, reported feeling ill after leaving the pool on Wednesday, the town manager said in a statement.

The pool at the Cohasset Swim Center did not have a health inspection permit. Before it opened, the town's health department discovered a broken pipe that caused half of the water from the biggest pool in the center to leak.

Although this resulted in a chemical imbalance in the pool, staff still opened the complex to the public, according to a news release.

After four people reported feeling ill from the the pool water, Cohasset's director of public health and the town's building commissioner shut down the pool for an emergency inspection. Later that afternoon, the chemical balance was restored and the broken pipe was fixed.

Cohasset's health department is now requiring staff at the Swim Center to test the water quality five days a week over the next two weeks, the town said Thursday.

Though the Swim Center now has a certification from the health department for the pool, it is still working to acquire building permits.

The town says anyone seeking information is asked to contact the Swim Center directly, as it is not owned or operated by Cohasset.