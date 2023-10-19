4 pipe bombs found in home under construction in Newburyport, police say

Contractors working in Newburyport, Massachusetts, found what appear to be four pipe bombs in a home Thursday afternoon, police said.
The devices were found in an unoccupied home on Purchase Street. Authorities X-rayed the devices but were unable to determine if they were real or prop items, according to police.
The items will be taken to a safe location and detonated as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.
More details were not immediately available.
