4 pipe bombs found in home under construction in Newburyport, police say

Authorities X-rayed the devices but were unable to determine if they were real or prop items, according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Contractors working in Newburyport, Massachusetts, found what appear to be four pipe bombs in a home Thursday afternoon, police said.

The devices were found in an unoccupied home on Purchase Street. Authorities X-rayed the devices but were unable to determine if they were real or prop items, according to police.

The items will be taken to a safe location and detonated as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.

More details were not immediately available.

