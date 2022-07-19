4 Suspects Arrested in Cambridge Central Square Stabbings

Four people are facing several charges in connection to three stabbings earlier this month in the Central Square area of Cambridge, Massachusetts, police announced.

Cambridge police said Jahhiaha Carr, who is unhoused, Talia Jackson, of Chelsea, Dakari Henderson, of Boston, and Hulbert Desanges, of Boston, were arrested in connection with an early morning stabbing and a late evening double stabbing that occurred on July 10. No other suspects are wanted for the stabbings.

On Sunday, July 10, officers were notified by the Cambridge Hospital emergency department that a man had shown up to the entrance with stab wounds. Police say there was an apparent fight prior to 4 a.m. near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Pleasant Street that resulted in the man's injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital late Sunday morning. Police previously said the man did not cooperate or provide a statement at the hospital.

Later Sunday, officials received a report that two men had been stabbed in in the Central Square area. One victim was found on Massachusetts Avenue, and the other victim -- the same man who had been discharged from the hospital after being stabbed earlier Sunday morning -- was found on Western Avenue just after 8 p.m. The men sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, but both are expected to recover, police said Monday.

The victims names have not been released. Police said at the time of the stabbings that both victims are in their 20s and are unhoused. They were believed to have been together when they were stabbed following an altercation with a group of multiple men in the area of McElroy Park.

The four people arrested in connection to the stabbings are facing various charges including assault with intent to murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Two of the suspects are also being charged with armed robbery and assault and battery to collect a loan. There was no immediate word on when the suspects are due in court or if they have obtained attorneys.

The Cambridge Police Department said it has been actively investigating the stabbings, working closely with residents and businesses in the area.