4-vehicle crash leaves 3 dead in Hooksett, NH

Police in Hooksett, New Hampshire, say four vehicles were involved in a Wednesday afternoon crash that killed three and left a fourth person with minor injuries

By Mike Pescaro

Three people are dead after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

Police say the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Hooksett Road. A Nissan Rogue, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a GMC Savana and a Toyota Camry were involved.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the Rogue was sideswiped the Savana and the Camry, then continued on and rear-ended the Jeep before crashing into a tree stump.

All three people who were in the Rogue were brought to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The drivers of the other two vehicles were unhurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-624-1560.

