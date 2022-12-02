Local

4 Vehicles Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes

Police said an on-scene investigation indicated one of the vehicles involved in the crash in Stoughton may have been involved in an alleged shooting in Brockton just prior to the crash.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police.

Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles had crashed. Two people were taken to a local hospital with "crash-related" injuries, police said. There was no update on the extent of their injuries.

According to police, an on-scene investigation indicated that one of the vehicles involved in the crash in Stoughton may have been involved in an alleged shooting in Brockton just prior to the crash.

The alleged shooting is being investigated by the Brockton Police Department, while the crash remains under investigation by the Stoughton Police Department.

Part of Park Street was closed following the crash but has since reopened.

No other information was immediately available, including what led to the multi-vehicle wreck or if anyone was injured in the Brockton shooting.

