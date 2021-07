Police in Boston say a 4-year-old boy who had gone missing in Brighton has been found.

Authorities said around 6 p.m. Thursday that 4-year-old Mario Cucul was missing from the area of Everett Street.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police said on Twitter that Cucul had been found.