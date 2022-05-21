4-Year-Old Child Indecently Assaulted at Park Street Station

A 4-year-old child was assaulted at Park Street Station Friday May 21 in the evening.

While waiting on the westbound platform of the Green Line, the child was indecently assaulted by an older man. Immediately following the incident, the mother of the child confronted the man and took his picture with her cell phone. The mother then informed the police, and Transit Police officers arrived shortly afterwards.

With the picture the mother took along with assistance from a witness at the scene, police were able to locate and arrest George Francois, 68-years-old for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Police located Francois in the area of 48 Glenville Ave. in Boston. Following his arrest, Francois was transported to the headquarters of the Transit Police Department for the arrest booking process.

Allegedly, Francois made incriminating remarks to his arresting officers.